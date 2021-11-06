Shark Cake
Shark Cake
ShC
Hybrid
Talkative
Euphoric
Energetic
Sweet
Strawberry
Cheese
Shark Cake effects are mostly calming.
Shark Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, euphoric, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Shark Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Shark Cake strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Negative Effects
Shark Cake strain flavors
Shark Cake strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Shark Cake strain reviews(15)
p........3
November 6, 2021
I am uplifted, lit as hell, very good and when the high is going away it’s very calming, made me a little tired. I recommend.
b........6
July 14, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
this shit is so smooth i almost finished the whole rip in one go. very sweet too!
H........N
October 25, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
I recently had the kindest opportunity to partake in this joy giving culmination of Earth's goodness. The fragrance is heady, sweet , earthy and a bit fruity. The taste, oh my is simply sublime. Smooooooooothe is simply not even enough oooooo to describe how mellow and easy this velvety vapor slides through your lips, and down your throat then into your lungs. Awakening every sense, yet calming them at the same time. Everything was euphoria filled, blissful, pain free, happy. But be prepared, munchies can be horrid or non-existent. My experience, this is an absolute PERFECT STRAIN.