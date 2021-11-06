I recently had the kindest opportunity to partake in this joy giving culmination of Earth's goodness. The fragrance is heady, sweet , earthy and a bit fruity. The taste, oh my is simply sublime. Smooooooooothe is simply not even enough oooooo to describe how mellow and easy this velvety vapor slides through your lips, and down your throat then into your lungs. Awakening every sense, yet calming them at the same time. Everything was euphoria filled, blissful, pain free, happy. But be prepared, munchies can be horrid or non-existent. My experience, this is an absolute PERFECT STRAIN.