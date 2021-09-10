Shark Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Shark Cake.
Shark Cake strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Negative Effects
Shark Cake strain flavors
Shark Cake strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 23% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........4
September 10, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s the perfect strain in my opinion it is relaxing while euphoric and it has different stages of the high that flow together very smoothly. Mixing it with any other strain or a combination of strains makes ur high stronger and better. It has a great smell is loud asf. And a great taste. Also during the high after about 20 mins be prepared to have a bag of chips cuz this strain will make u hungry asf after 30mins
b........6
July 14, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
this shit is so smooth i almost finished the whole rip in one go. very sweet too!
m........7
August 16, 2021
Relaxed yet functional high. I am writing this review and I feel happy and content. Like nothing can bother me today.
j........2
December 29, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
if your looking for a potent flower for relaxation look no further. this strain helps with anxiety, ptsd, muscle aches, lack of sleep, depression, stress, and also very potent.
m........9
December 17, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Shark Cake is one of the best strains i have ever had personally. It looks so cool and gets you STONED.
J........m
July 5, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Blowed and stoned! Currently couch locked as I type this review, I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT!
m........7
January 27, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Delicious has a Hubba Bubba flavor and smell.
p........3
November 6, 2021
I am uplifted, lit as hell, very good and when the high is going away it’s very calming, made me a little tired. I recommend.