B........e
August 4, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
It's very smooth with a sweet taste and head high with a body relaxer.
s........8
November 19, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
strong Indica effects with subtle sativa, doesn't make u wanna lay down or go to sleep, feel relaxed with energy to keep my day goin one of the best stains I've smoked in awhile tastes unique but good can't describe the flavor tho
K........e
August 29, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
I loved the taste very light and sweet! I’m definitely having a head and body high rn it’s definitely worth it gave me energy at first then I felt like a potatoe few hours later lol
g........7
February 1, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
This is definitely one of my favorites its a hard/harsh hitter, has me chocking of of every pull. I cant describe the taste but the smell is pungent. Definitely a night time weed.
H........e
March 3, 2023
Giggly
Relaxed
Love this strain however I wake up in the middle of the night with a massive migraine when I smoke this.
B........0
January 30, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is awesome!! Relaxed, more happy, and now ready to eat! Treat yourself if you can get some authentic.
1........i
September 1, 2022
Relaxed
We just bought some to use for treats and personal use. Okay first of all, the smellll is too good and very fruity. In terms of the actually high, it was heavy and definitely gave me munchies. A little goes a long way ✨🍃!
l........9
August 5, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Great for a rainy day! Wonderful head high that's perfect for when you just wanna sit back and relax