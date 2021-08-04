Sharklato
Sharklato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelato; it is Yung Marley’s personal cut of Runtz. Sharklato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sharklato effects include talkative, giggly, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sharklato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Yung Marley, Sharklato features flavors like apricot, ammonia, and apple. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Sharklato typically ranges from $50-$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sharklato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
