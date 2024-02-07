Sharkleberry Fin reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sharkleberry Fin.

write a review

Sharkleberry Fin strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Sharkleberry Fin strain helps with

  • Eye pressure
    33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
  • Glaucoma
    33% of people say it helps with Glaucoma

Sharkleberry Fin reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
February 7, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
pros: super fun, i watched captain fall and ate 12 chocolate chip cookies. cons: stomach ache from eating 12 chocolate chip cookies
4 people found this helpful
October 19, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very surprised, great terp profile & overall effect. This is my first time using Timeless solventless distillate, & I'm a fan. Will buy again, 5/5
December 9, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
This strain slaps. The taste of this flower is amazing, like cherry and orange skittles. Couldn't stop laughing. This was from a tumble infused preroll. 5 stars. Will smoke again.

Buy strains with similar effects to Sharkleberry Fin

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...