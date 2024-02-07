Sharkleberry Fin reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sharkleberry Fin.
Sharkleberry Fin strain effects
Sharkleberry Fin strain flavors
Sharkleberry Fin strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Glaucoma
r........1
February 7, 2024
Giggly
Happy
pros: super fun, i watched captain fall and ate 12 chocolate chip cookies. cons: stomach ache from eating 12 chocolate chip cookies
p........l
October 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Very surprised, great terp profile & overall effect. This is my first time using Timeless solventless distillate, & I'm a fan. Will buy again, 5/5
j........0
December 9, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
This strain slaps. The taste of this flower is amazing, like cherry and orange skittles. Couldn't stop laughing. This was from a tumble infused preroll. 5 stars. Will smoke again.