stock photo similar to Sharkleberry Fin
Hybrid

Sharkleberry Fin

Sharkleberry Fin is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sharkleberry Fin is a Timeless exclusive strain, which means it is only available from Timeless Vapes, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Sharkleberry Fin is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Sharkleberry Fin effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sharkleberry Fin when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Timeless Vapes, Sharkleberry Fin features flavors like orange, pineapple, and strawberry, which are contrasted by notes of pine and hash. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Sharkleberry Fin typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Sharkleberry Fin is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sharkleberry Fin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Sharkleberry Fin strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Euphoric

Sharkleberry Fin strain helps with

  Eye pressure
    33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
  Glaucoma
    33% of people say it helps with Glaucoma
Loading...

Sharkleberry Fin strain reviews

February 7, 2024
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
pros: super fun, i watched captain fall and ate 12 chocolate chip cookies. cons: stomach ache from eating 12 chocolate chip cookies
4 people found this helpful
October 19, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very surprised, great terp profile & overall effect. This is my first time using Timeless solventless distillate, & I'm a fan. Will buy again, 5/5
December 9, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
This strain slaps. The taste of this flower is amazing, like cherry and orange skittles. Couldn't stop laughing. This was from a tumble infused preroll. 5 stars. Will smoke again.
Read all reviews

