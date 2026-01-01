Sheep Face is a balanced hybrid (50% sativa / 50% indica) bred from Golden Goat × Animal Face, combining bright, uplifting energy with deep, relaxing body effects. While exact THC levels can vary by batch, it is generally considered a moderately to highly potent strain, drawing from Golden Goat’s typically mid-to-high THC range (around 16–23%+) and Animal Face’s reputation for strong, long-lasting effects.