Sheep Faced
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
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Sheep Faced
SHF
Hybrid
Sheep Faced potency is higher THC than average.
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Sheep Face is a balanced hybrid (50% sativa / 50% indica) bred from Golden Goat × Animal Face, combining bright, uplifting energy with deep, relaxing body effects. While exact THC levels can vary by batch, it is generally considered a moderately to highly potent strain, drawing from Golden Goat’s typically mid-to-high THC range (around 16–23%+) and Animal Face’s reputation for strong, long-lasting effects.
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