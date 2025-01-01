stock photo similar to Sherb Biker
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Sherb Biker
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Sherb Biker potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Sherb Biker is a cannabis strain bred by Karma Genetics. Sherb Biker is a pairing of Sherb IX and Biker Kush. Sherb Biker features super creamy terps from the Gelato #33 and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage. Sherb Biker is a time investment, but you will be rewarded with elite, well-structured nugs after nine to 11 weeks of flowering time, depending on the phenotype.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Sherb BikerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sherb Biker products near you
Similar to Sherb Biker near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—