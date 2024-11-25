stock photo similar to Sherb IX
Hybrid

Sherb IX

Sherb IX is a hybrid weed strain bred by the all-star team at the Netherlands-based Karma Genetics. Sherb IX is a mouth-watering and sumptuous cross of Gelato #33 and Sunset Sherbert that radiates dessert-y notes with a side of fruit-y funkiness. We are still learning about Sherb IX's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherb IX, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sherb IX

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sherb IX products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sherb IX near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Sherb IX strain reviews1

Today
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Amazing! Just bought it in Breda! Karma is participating in the legal experiment here in the Netherlands under the name of Hollandse hoogtes. I just bought the Sherb IX. Tested at 15%.. I’m so high it’s insane.. the bud was black/purple and full of nice terps.. effects are heavily stoned for me.. I smoke around 2,5g a day so here another example that thc doesn’t say all…
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight