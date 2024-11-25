Sherb IX reviews
Sherb IX reviews
c........5
Today
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Amazing! Just bought it in Breda! Karma is participating in the legal experiment here in the Netherlands under the name of Hollandse hoogtes. I just bought the Sherb IX. Tested at 15%.. I’m so high it’s insane.. the bud was black/purple and full of nice terps.. effects are heavily stoned for me.. I smoke around 2,5g a day so here another example that thc doesn’t say all…