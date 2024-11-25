Sherb IX reviews

Sherb IX reviews

Amazing! Just bought it in Breda! Karma is participating in the legal experiment here in the Netherlands under the name of Hollandse hoogtes. I just bought the Sherb IX. Tested at 15%.. I’m so high it’s insane.. the bud was black/purple and full of nice terps.. effects are heavily stoned for me.. I smoke around 2,5g a day so here another example that thc doesn’t say all…

