p........6
June 13, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Flavorful almost Gelato ish taste, soon as u smell u get that gassy gelato vanilla ice cream smell. Beautiful sticky slightly dense medium nugs, one of my favorites at the moment. U get a bit of that kush Mintz taste also with the Sherbert ice cream taste. Bought an oz for 150 from my fav dispensary, don’t know how rare this flower is but I don’t see it on any of the other menus around me.
C........i
December 6, 2023
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Really good sedative strain. Knocks me out like Kosher Kush.
t........2
April 21, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
One of the best I've tried for help with chronic pain and anxiety. Nice, sweet taste. This is a good daytime indica, it doesn't make me super drowsy. A new favorite.
c........x
September 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Talkative
Greatness for sure. Taste is definitely exotic, breaks down easy too if you forget your grinder on the road.
s........a
October 5, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Great for bedtime. Or un/planned naps