Sherb Mintz reviews

Sherb Mintz strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Happy

Sherb Mintz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    40% of people say it helps with Headaches

June 13, 2023
Flavorful almost Gelato ish taste, soon as u smell u get that gassy gelato vanilla ice cream smell. Beautiful sticky slightly dense medium nugs, one of my favorites at the moment. U get a bit of that kush Mintz taste also with the Sherbert ice cream taste. Bought an oz for 150 from my fav dispensary, don’t know how rare this flower is but I don’t see it on any of the other menus around me.
5 people found this helpful
December 6, 2023
Really good sedative strain. Knocks me out like Kosher Kush.
1 person found this helpful
April 21, 2024
One of the best I've tried for help with chronic pain and anxiety. Nice, sweet taste. This is a good daytime indica, it doesn't make me super drowsy. A new favorite.
1 person found this helpful
September 5, 2024
Greatness for sure. Taste is definitely exotic, breaks down easy too if you forget your grinder on the road.
October 5, 2023
Great for bedtime. Or un/planned naps

