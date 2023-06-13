Flavorful almost Gelato ish taste, soon as u smell u get that gassy gelato vanilla ice cream smell. Beautiful sticky slightly dense medium nugs, one of my favorites at the moment. U get a bit of that kush Mintz taste also with the Sherbert ice cream taste. Bought an oz for 150 from my fav dispensary, don’t know how rare this flower is but I don’t see it on any of the other menus around me.