stock photo similar to Sherb Mintz
Hybrid

Sherb Mintz

aka Sherbet Mintz, Sherb Mints, Sherbert Mintz, Sherbet Mints

Sherb Mintz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Kush Mints #11. This strain is a creation of Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms, a brand known for producing potent and flavorful strains. Sherb Mintz has a unique minty taste that blends cinnamon, juniper, lime, and sour notes. Sherb Mintz is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sherb Mintz effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sherb Mintz when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms, Sherb Mintz features flavors like minty, cinnamon, and lime. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Sherb Mintz typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Sherb Mintz is a great strain to enjoy at night, as it will make you feel relaxed and sleepy. This strain also has a blissful and euphoric effect that can help you unwind and enjoy a dreamy state. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherb Mintz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Sherb Mintz strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Happy

Sherb Mintz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    40% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    40% of people say it helps with Headaches
Sherb Mintz strain reviews5

June 13, 2023
Flavorful almost Gelato ish taste, soon as u smell u get that gassy gelato vanilla ice cream smell. Beautiful sticky slightly dense medium nugs, one of my favorites at the moment. U get a bit of that kush Mintz taste also with the Sherbert ice cream taste. Bought an oz for 150 from my fav dispensary, don’t know how rare this flower is but I don’t see it on any of the other menus around me.
December 6, 2023
Really good sedative strain. Knocks me out like Kosher Kush.
April 21, 2024
One of the best I've tried for help with chronic pain and anxiety. Nice, sweet taste. This is a good daytime indica, it doesn't make me super drowsy. A new favorite.
