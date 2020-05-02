ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sherbacio
  4. Reviews

Sherbacio reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherbacio.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Max42021
Member since 2020
Nice smoke, grinds up lovely nice light green and dark purple throughout but I wouldn’t say it’s a gassy after taste I got strong gas/diesel taste straight away similar to star dogg but defo a lot sweeter
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SirSparky
Member since 2017
Grinds up pastel green and purple! Smells so sweet, like a caramel latte with a dry grass undertone. Taste is more floral, sugary and utterly smooth on the inhale. You’ll feel it grip your lungs as you let it out! Powerful head high! Euphoric, lots of inner-dialogue, I felt more clever and creative ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Aquaristoner
Member since 2020
THIS IS EVERYTHING!! When it say its a mood shifter..no lies told!! I was happier than a fat kid eating 🎂!!( that i baked and ate) From the first pull the TASTE is AMAZING 😋 unlike any weed I've every enjoyed. Its sweet, fruity, and GASSY with an immediate head high, soon followed by a whole body ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Ogglock
Member since 2018
Outstanding
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
write a review
Avatar for Ethanbmx
Member since 2020
One of my top strains comparable exactly to purple dream with all the euphoria but will have u energized
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for blkman185
Member since 2020
-Has a lot weight to it (dense). -Breaks down fairly easy. -better smoked in a leaf instead of paper -moist bud and smooth with spice -brings good energy and excitement
Read full review
Reported
feelings
1 of 1243Next