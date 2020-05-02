We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.
THIS IS EVERYTHING!! When it say its a mood shifter..no lies told!! I was happier than a fat kid eating 🎂!!( that i baked and ate) From the first pull the TASTE is AMAZING 😋 unlike any weed I've every enjoyed. Its sweet, fruity, and GASSY with an immediate head high, soon followed by a whole body ...
Grinds up pastel green and purple!
Smells so sweet, like a caramel latte with a dry grass undertone.
Taste is more floral, sugary and utterly smooth on the inhale. You’ll feel it grip your lungs as you let it out!
Powerful head high! Euphoric, lots of inner-dialogue, I felt more clever and creative ...
Nice smoke, grinds up lovely nice light green and dark purple throughout but I wouldn’t say it’s a gassy after taste I got strong gas/diesel taste straight away similar to star dogg but defo a lot sweeter