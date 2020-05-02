ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Noted for being a great strain when you need a positive shift in mood, Sherbacio by Alien Labs will bring an upswing to your day. Bred by crossing Sunset Sherbert with Gelato #41, this strain offers a lip-smackingly good terpene profile. Expect a sweet candy flavor upfront that’s backed by a gassy finish. Dense buds offer rich purple hues that glisten with tons of trichomes.

Avatar for Ogglock
Member since 2018
Outstanding
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Aquaristoner
Member since 2020
THIS IS EVERYTHING!! When it say its a mood shifter..no lies told!! I was happier than a fat kid eating 🎂!!( that i baked and ate) From the first pull the TASTE is AMAZING 😋 unlike any weed I've every enjoyed. Its sweet, fruity, and GASSY with an immediate head high, soon followed by a whole body ...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for SirSparky
Member since 2017
Grinds up pastel green and purple! Smells so sweet, like a caramel latte with a dry grass undertone. Taste is more floral, sugary and utterly smooth on the inhale. You’ll feel it grip your lungs as you let it out! Powerful head high! Euphoric, lots of inner-dialogue, I felt more clever and creative ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Max42021
Member since 2020
Nice smoke, grinds up lovely nice light green and dark purple throughout but I wouldn’t say it’s a gassy after taste I got strong gas/diesel taste straight away similar to star dogg but defo a lot sweeter
HappyRelaxedUplifted

