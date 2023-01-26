Sherbanger reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherbanger.
Sherbanger strain effects
Reported by 38 real people like you
Sherbanger reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
D........a
January 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Sherbet and Headbanger…. This combo is a 🐳 in opinion. Took 5ish hits, and was like I got punched in the face in a good way. The batch I got was 30 % THC and the bud structure is all Sherbet. The smell and taste were a very terpy woody/spicy. The smoke is smooth, and does not make me cough. The high comes on instantly. Like Damn! It’s very strong and does not require much, 2 +’s. This definitely adjusted my compass in a great way. Will look for this again. Enjoy 😉
s........2
April 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Insulates you from the past and future, placing you firmly here and now.
T........e
March 31, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
It’s a banger. Seriously this is an amazing strain for ptsd and anxiety. Deep relaxation creeps up and settles in and before you know it, all the anxiety from an oncoming panic attack are gone and you’re chillin. It’s deep physical relaxation but doesn’t get you couch locked or paranoid from thinking too much (indicas do that to me at times)
t........9
November 12, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Okay so I’ve been diving deep into sativas recently and this is my first “go-to” strain. I use weed to help with PTSD, general anxiety, and social anxiety. So when I’m looking for a strain I want something with a lot of euphoria to offset all of that baseline anxiety. This provides that and is exceptionally euphoric. It’s also amazing for social anxiety, this strain had me belting along to music in my mirror and exceptionally talkative and focused, even as a heavy daily smoker. Plus, who doesn’t love seeing purp in their grinder 😂? Get it if you have a lot of anxiety or PTSD, this is your euphoric energized social strain haha. I’m about to buy another zip of it myself!
m........r
October 11, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I got that almost-like-the-first-time feeling. I’m a heavy smoker and not usually surprised by trying new things. Well this one caught me off-guard. The high was so immediate and different from anything I’ve had in years. Full-frontal happiness. This is definitely not some background high. I felt myself constantly reminding said self that we were both impaired. Terpenes are strong to quite strong. The aroma is delightful and very complex. Like allspice with a hint of fruit stripe gum. The effects outweigh the high. I have some heavy anxiety and this smoothed me right out. But, I could see Sherbanger might cause some bad times if you’re afraid of being “too high”.
r........j
January 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This personally goes down as an all time favorite. I tried from NYC small bath growers and man was I content. It surpassed my expectations tremendously. The first packed bowl will dip you brain in clouds before the second one completely knocks you out. Terpy, heady, amazing, hybrid effect stronger on the sativa side. Must try!
Y........0
December 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I've been on a Sativa kick lately, however When this came across my peripheral I was intrigued. The lineage had me sold. The Aroma, Appearance and bud structure is A++++. A beautiful taste as well & Dam It Packs a PUNCH 👊 (this particular batch was around 32%) It grinds up smoothly, Loaded a bowl and 🔥🔥💨💨💨 🫠🫠🫠🥴🥴🥴🤤🤤🤤 Washes over you , eventually leading to🥱🥱 🛌😴😴😴
x........g
December 3, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Super dank. Love it 👍🏿