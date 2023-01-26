Okay so I’ve been diving deep into sativas recently and this is my first “go-to” strain. I use weed to help with PTSD, general anxiety, and social anxiety. So when I’m looking for a strain I want something with a lot of euphoria to offset all of that baseline anxiety. This provides that and is exceptionally euphoric. It’s also amazing for social anxiety, this strain had me belting along to music in my mirror and exceptionally talkative and focused, even as a heavy daily smoker. Plus, who doesn’t love seeing purp in their grinder 😂? Get it if you have a lot of anxiety or PTSD, this is your euphoric energized social strain haha. I’m about to buy another zip of it myself!