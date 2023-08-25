Sherbet Cookies
THC 17%CBG 1%
Sherbet Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and creative. Sherbet Cookies has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sherbet Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sherbet Cookies strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Sherbet Cookies strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sherbet Cookies strain reviews(10)
k........6
August 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Euphoric, uplifting and anxiety fighting weed. I suffer from anxiety and this strain moves me in such a positive and euphoric direction. I felt artistic and happy smoking this stuff. unfortunately my bag was 10 months old but still incredible effects and taste. great flavor too. absolutely no negative effects either.
o........4
December 23, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain has the incredible apricot jam smell out of the bag. Smoke and everything else is just regular cookies style. Its a nice calm slow hitter and wont send you to bed just like that.
L........2
April 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
im a song writer, this weed had me making songs in literal seconds!