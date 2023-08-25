Sherbet Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherbet Cookies.
Sherbet Cookies strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Sherbet Cookies strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
k........6
August 25, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Euphoric, uplifting and anxiety fighting weed. I suffer from anxiety and this strain moves me in such a positive and euphoric direction. I felt artistic and happy smoking this stuff. unfortunately my bag was 10 months old but still incredible effects and taste. great flavor too. absolutely no negative effects either.
o........4
December 23, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain has the incredible apricot jam smell out of the bag. Smoke and everything else is just regular cookies style. Its a nice calm slow hitter and wont send you to bed just like that.
L........2
April 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
im a song writer, this weed had me making songs in literal seconds!
T........9
September 29, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
This strain was my favorite to grow and to smoke! It was very uplifting and euphoric and has a great visual psychedelic kind of high. I loved it!
c........e
August 3, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
dis tha best shit ever if u want the best weed this is it GO GET THAT SHIT NOW TO GET FADED THAN A HO
R........d
September 19, 2021
Just grow comments for now. Will update. Growing one plant of four different Nirvana strains in a 5x5 with an roi720 light, amended Fox Farms Ocean Forest soil, Technaflora nutrients, co2 and a scrog. This plant towered over the other three in veg, its a massive beast in a scrog. Stretchy in flower through week 3 currently. Looks to be a heavy yielder.
a........3
February 26, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Good mood elevator, act more of a sativa dominant hybrid
h........1
July 30, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
It has a high potency, it makes u feel happy and makes u laugh a lot and if u have a high tolerance this is good bud for you