Just grow comments for now. Will update. Growing one plant of four different Nirvana strains in a 5x5 with an roi720 light, amended Fox Farms Ocean Forest soil, Technaflora nutrients, co2 and a scrog. This plant towered over the other three in veg, its a massive beast in a scrog. Stretchy in flower through week 3 currently. Looks to be a heavy yielder.

