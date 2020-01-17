i'm honestly crossed as fuck but two hits off the sherblato cart and 15 minutes later i was absolutely wrecked. i'm just like laughing to myself in my room right now listening to rave music i'm having the fucking time of my life 10/10 best money i've ever spent since those oreoz prerolls. HIGHLY recommend. carts usually don't do shit for me. even before i got crossed one hit had me feeling it in my face. best depression strain i've ever had. 100000% will buy again