Sherblato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherblato.
Sherblato strain effects
Sherblato strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
R........1
January 17, 2020
Creative
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Y’all I’m high asf. I had to research wtf he gave me.
S........f
December 5, 2019
Happy
Hungry
It has a very mellow head high. It kind of hits you all at once after toking in it for a bit. But it’s a smooth ride through and through. Helps anxiety and tension headaches.
4........1
February 22, 2020
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
One of the best strains on the market !!
o........d
January 29, 2022
Aroused
Bruh I’m absolutely blasted from this. Just seen my cat do the WAP dance, I’m going fucking mental. The taste is slightly off and kind of smells like your grandmas pussy but other than that, nice relaxing high. It’s made Bowdler go chuckle mode #lovemate
s........s
January 18, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Going through some stuff right now and this definitely got me out of my funk for a few hours and let me focus enough to get things done as well as gave me an upbeat mood while cleaning the kids rooms which never happens lol
v........o
July 21, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
i'm honestly crossed as fuck but two hits off the sherblato cart and 15 minutes later i was absolutely wrecked. i'm just like laughing to myself in my room right now listening to rave music i'm having the fucking time of my life 10/10 best money i've ever spent since those oreoz prerolls. HIGHLY recommend. carts usually don't do shit for me. even before i got crossed one hit had me feeling it in my face. best depression strain i've ever had. 100000% will buy again
M........a
January 24, 2020
Very smooth mild smoke, tart,gas gas ...a stone high without being floored amazing strain -MonstaM
j........0
October 17, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Pretty mellow. It didn’t pack as big of a punch as Gelato as far as when the high hits. Could definitely smoke this hybrid during the day as it doesn’t make me sleepy. Flavor was decent, with notes of citrus. Good bud, will definitely smoke again.