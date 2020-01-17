Sherblato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sherblato.

Sherblato strain effects

Reported by 109 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Hungry

Sherblato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    12% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress

January 17, 2020
Y’all I’m high asf. I had to research wtf he gave me.
136 people found this helpful
December 5, 2019
It has a very mellow head high. It kind of hits you all at once after toking in it for a bit. But it’s a smooth ride through and through. Helps anxiety and tension headaches.
23 people found this helpful
February 22, 2020
One of the best strains on the market !!
16 people found this helpful
January 29, 2022
Bruh I’m absolutely blasted from this. Just seen my cat do the WAP dance, I’m going fucking mental. The taste is slightly off and kind of smells like your grandmas pussy but other than that, nice relaxing high. It’s made Bowdler go chuckle mode #lovemate
8 people found this helpful
January 18, 2023
Going through some stuff right now and this definitely got me out of my funk for a few hours and let me focus enough to get things done as well as gave me an upbeat mood while cleaning the kids rooms which never happens lol
7 people found this helpful
July 21, 2022
i'm honestly crossed as fuck but two hits off the sherblato cart and 15 minutes later i was absolutely wrecked. i'm just like laughing to myself in my room right now listening to rave music i'm having the fucking time of my life 10/10 best money i've ever spent since those oreoz prerolls. HIGHLY recommend. carts usually don't do shit for me. even before i got crossed one hit had me feeling it in my face. best depression strain i've ever had. 100000% will buy again
7 people found this helpful
January 24, 2020
Very smooth mild smoke, tart,gas gas ...a stone high without being floored amazing strain -MonstaM
6 people found this helpful
October 17, 2021
Pretty mellow. It didn’t pack as big of a punch as Gelato as far as when the high hits. Could definitely smoke this hybrid during the day as it doesn’t make me sleepy. Flavor was decent, with notes of citrus. Good bud, will definitely smoke again.
5 people found this helpful

