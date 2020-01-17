stock photo similar to Sherblato
HybridTHC 25%CBG 1%

Sherblato

Sherblato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sherbert and Gelato. Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite strain on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. Sherblato offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, the effects of Sherblato will have you feeling tingly and buzzy, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.

Sherblato strain effects

Reported by 109 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Hungry

Sherblato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    12% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress
Sherblato strain reviews109

January 17, 2020
Y’all I’m high asf. I had to research wtf he gave me.
December 5, 2019
It has a very mellow head high. It kind of hits you all at once after toking in it for a bit. But it’s a smooth ride through and through. Helps anxiety and tension headaches.
February 22, 2020
One of the best strains on the market !!
