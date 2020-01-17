stock photo similar to Sherblato
Sherblato is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sherbert and Gelato. Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite strain on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. Sherblato offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, the effects of Sherblato will have you feeling tingly and buzzy, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.
Sherblato strain effects
Sherblato strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
Sherblato strain reviews109
