Shiraz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Shiraz.
Shiraz strain effects
Shiraz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Shiraz reviews
s........e
October 17, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
10/10 for pain very slept on strain, as someone with extreme pain on a daily basis, this strain is a lifesaver. it does hit like a brick however, make sure you are a comfortable situation when you smoke this. it creeps up on you, one of the best strains i have ever tried
t........c
February 16, 2022
Gives off a mellow body high, good for muscle pain or for relaxing in the recliner. It’s definitely a hybrid because it doesn’t make you tired.
m........d
February 11, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Super dank , SMKRS shirazi