Hybrid

Shit

Shit

Bred by Mr. Nice out of Amsterdam, Shit is an award-winning classic that was bred by crossing an Original Skunk with a landrace Afghani. Shit is pungent and skunky with an almost repulsive, but inviting, aroma and flavor. The manageable high can be very balanced.

 

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Shit