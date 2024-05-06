Shock Tarts reviews
May 6, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Hungry
Love this taste like fruity sour candy this is a great hybrid!
c........b
Today
Hungry
Relaxed
Its a nice high quality smoke that will leave you feeling relaxed and slightly hungry. Stong thc content with a nice rose/ floral flavor. The buzz is a little slow initially but gives a good mix of body and head high.