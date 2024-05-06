Shock Tarts reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Shock Tarts.

Shock Tarts strain effects

2 real people

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Hungry

Shock Tarts strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder

May 6, 2024
Love this taste like fruity sour candy this is a great hybrid!
Today
Its a nice high quality smoke that will leave you feeling relaxed and slightly hungry. Stong thc content with a nice rose/ floral flavor. The buzz is a little slow initially but gives a good mix of body and head high.

