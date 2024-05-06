stock photo similar to Shock Tarts
HybridTHC 29%CBD

Shock Tarts

aka Shock Tart

Shock Tarts is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Thai and Afghani. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Shock Tarts is 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Shock Tarts typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Shock Tarts’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Shock Tarts, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Shock Tarts

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Shock Tarts strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Hungry

Shock Tarts strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Shock Tarts products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Shock Tarts near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Shock Tarts strain reviews2

May 6, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Hungry
Love this taste like fruity sour candy this is a great hybrid!
2 people found this helpful
Today
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Its a nice high quality smoke that will leave you feeling relaxed and slightly hungry. Stong thc content with a nice rose/ floral flavor. The buzz is a little slow initially but gives a good mix of body and head high.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Shock Tarts strain genetics