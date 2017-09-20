ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shoreline
  • Leafly flower of Shoreline

Hybrid

Shoreline

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 96 reviews

Shoreline

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and if you talk to devotees of this Lone Star State strain, they’ll tell you that the marijuana is better, too. Shoreline is a strain of legend. Supposedly first appearing in the early 1980s, it is known as a true “old school skunk.” Fittingly, its name is rumored to come from the state’s Shoreline amphitheater after the strain made a successful debut there during a Grateful Dead concert. Its super strong skunky smell may border on unappetizing, but its large, hairy buds make up for it with equally potent effects. Sativa-dominant, this strain will free your mind and may verge into the psychedelic for some. A clone-only plant, true connoisseurs wonder if the original can still be found. In an effort to continue its lineage, Shoreline has been crossed with many other strains. If it’s found outside of its Texas homeland, a mix is probably what you’re getting.

 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

586 reported effects from 68 people
Euphoric 80%
Happy 66%
Creative 52%
Uplifted 51%
Relaxed 48%
Dry mouth 44%
Dry eyes 26%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

96

Show all

Avatar for HtownAnonymous
Member since 2012
Just so you all know the truth, none of these photos are accurate. I see a lot of kush hybrids n what looks like it COULD possibly be a shore hybrid. I will post a photo of some true htown shore. I have grown this strain for years and it is one of my favorite daytime medicines. It is so intensely he...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for hobbit12
Member since 2010
From the Gulf Coast of Texas, this Indica dominant hybrid packs a hell of punch. A unique floral aroma combines with earthy-truity taste for an uplifting smoke that will keep you laughing and joking with you buddies for hours.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for DontHateTheBest
Member since 2013
This Galveston,Texas strain was grown by the beach very close to me. I have never smelt a bud so dank. It smelled up my whole upstairs when it was in my closest. Its so strong. I was already blown on 3 hits. It makes you think and opens your mind, kinda similar to a psychedelic. The taste has a nice...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for DoctorDoom
Member since 2010
Great Wake and Bake. Makes me feel very energetic. Had to pull an all nighter because of school, Shoreline saved the day, but more importantly, saved my project.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for rodfostergolf
Member since 2015
Just downright awesome. In Houston, Texas. Get a 3.5 for $60. Pricier than most but well worth it. Smoked with Raw Cones and Vaped with Pax Ploom. Very distinct spicy taste when vaped.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of ShorelineUser uploaded image of ShorelineUser uploaded image of ShorelineUser uploaded image of ShorelineUser uploaded image of ShorelineUser uploaded image of ShorelineUser uploaded image of Shoreline
more
photos