Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Shortbread
  4. Shortbread Reviews

Shortbread reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Shortbread.

Shortbread effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
25% of people report feeling aroused

Shortbread reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Chestnut
25% of people taste the flavor chestnut
Earthy
25% of people taste the flavor earthy
Lavender
25% of people taste the flavor lavender

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Shortbread near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...