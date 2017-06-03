Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I suffer from extreme OCD and intrusive thoughts, as well as having an anxiety syndrome. I’ve been looking for a strain to help take the edge off on the more unbearable nights. I’m relatively THC sensitive and wanted a strain that wouldn’t promote paranoia and anxiety, or spiraling thoughts. This st...
I walked into my local pot shop and said "I have a migraine". The budtender suggested Shurman, and enticed me with the THC content as I much prefer sativas. I got the four pack pre-rolls from Solstice. Admittedly, I really had to smoke a lot to feel any effects, and I'm something of a lightweight, s...
I had this as a concentrate. Nice golden color, sticky, has a nice smooth piney taste, relaxing and great pain relief benefits from the high Cbd ratio. I enjoyed the settle creeping in feeling while watching a movie.