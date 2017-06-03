ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Shibalover
Member since 2016
The phenotype I acquired is 25:1 ratio. Form: Crystals Very unique strain and definitely a must have for your collection.
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for marikatz
Member since 2019
Loved the clear headed boost in mood I was able to receive from this strain alongside a very relaxing body high. Love to dance on this, focused when doing tasks.
Avatar for Chakra_sista
Member since 2018
I use this strain often. I can dose it small or keep it up throughout the day. Knocks the edge off my pain axiety.
Avatar for QuinleyBaycockberg
Member since 2018
I suffer from extreme OCD and intrusive thoughts, as well as having an anxiety syndrome. I’ve been looking for a strain to help take the edge off on the more unbearable nights. I’m relatively THC sensitive and wanted a strain that wouldn’t promote paranoia and anxiety, or spiraling thoughts. This st...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hintofkizzle
Member since 2015
I walked into my local pot shop and said "I have a migraine". The budtender suggested Shurman, and enticed me with the THC content as I much prefer sativas. I got the four pack pre-rolls from Solstice. Admittedly, I really had to smoke a lot to feel any effects, and I'm something of a lightweight, s...
Focused
Avatar for tamagotchipapi666
Member since 2018
A perfect blend of body relief and creative uplifting buzz. Perfect for those with Panic Disorder as it won't bring any uncomfortable "body waves" a lot of High CBD strains will. my first 10/10
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for michellebassett
Member since 2017
nice tasting strain, had that euphoric head rush dabing it very liquidy,golden solstice does it again.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for greenqueen365
Member since 2017
I had this as a concentrate. Nice golden color, sticky, has a nice smooth piney taste, relaxing and great pain relief benefits from the high Cbd ratio. I enjoyed the settle creeping in feeling while watching a movie.
RelaxedSleepy