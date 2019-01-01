ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Siddhartha’s Dream
  • Leafly flower of Siddhartha’s Dream

Hybrid

Siddhartha’s Dream

Siddhartha’s Dream

Siddhartha’s Dream by Ganesh Collective is a stimulating hybrid strain that crosses Lemon Dream and Buddha’s Tooth. These genetics incorporate the heady, uplifting sensations of Blue Dream from both parents, giving Siddhartha’s Dream a happy, heady quality. The flavor incorporates the zestiness of Lemon Dream and the diesel notes of Buddha’s Tooth to create a spicy and flavorful flower. 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Buddha’s Tooth
parent
Strain
Siddhartha’s Dream