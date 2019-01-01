Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Siddhartha’s Dream by Ganesh Collective is a stimulating hybrid strain that crosses Lemon Dream and Buddha’s Tooth. These genetics incorporate the heady, uplifting sensations of Blue Dream from both parents, giving Siddhartha’s Dream a happy, heady quality. The flavor incorporates the zestiness of Lemon Dream and the diesel notes of Buddha’s Tooth to create a spicy and flavorful flower.