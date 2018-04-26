ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Buddha’s Tooth
Sativa

Buddha’s Tooth is an uplifting, social strain created by Phantom Farms. It’s a cross of the ever-popular Blue Dream and the hippie-dippy Diesel strain, Dharma Diesel. This sativa-dominant cross offers invigorating physical and mental effects as well as an enticing floral aroma, making Buddha’s Tooth an excellent option for social gatherings. These stimulating effects also imbue the consumer with cerebral energy that keeps the mind more or less clear  while playfully prodding creativity.   

This strain starts off with a chill high and gets intense at every minute. One bong hit got me floatin for 4hours good. In love with this strain!
Lineage

Strain parent
Blue Dream
Strain
Buddha’s Tooth
Siddhartha’s Dream
