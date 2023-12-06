From the moment that I cracked the jar open, it smelled like I'd just bitten into a frosty thin mint cookie. The aroma has a sweet chocolate minty scent. I went with a top shelf edition, the flowers are about as frosty as I've ever seen. When grinding the chocolate smell really stands out, with a hint of mint. I decided to pack a Mighty+ bowl and heated it to 180°C and was really blown away by the chocolate, minty, and nutty taste. I'm about 10 minutes into the journey and I find myself feeling lighter, with a tingly minty feeling around my whole body. Similar to the relieving feeling of Vicks on your chest for a cold, cough or sore throat. My mind is at ease, which feels great to calm previous racing thoughts. They're a whisper in the wind as I'm in this cool chocolate breeze. Definitely recommend if you can find it (got some at Greenlight in Berkeley, St. Louis)