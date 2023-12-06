Sin Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sin Mints.
Sin Mints strain effects
Sin Mints reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
C........s
December 6, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I tend to react poorly to a lot of different cannabis but this one was The One for me. No weird blood pressure stuff, no anxiety/paranoia. It was just happy chill goodness. It was a godsend to me, since I’m usually a mess of anxiety and mental illness.
w........7
August 3, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
From the moment that I cracked the jar open, it smelled like I'd just bitten into a frosty thin mint cookie. The aroma has a sweet chocolate minty scent. I went with a top shelf edition, the flowers are about as frosty as I've ever seen. When grinding the chocolate smell really stands out, with a hint of mint. I decided to pack a Mighty+ bowl and heated it to 180°C and was really blown away by the chocolate, minty, and nutty taste. I'm about 10 minutes into the journey and I find myself feeling lighter, with a tingly minty feeling around my whole body. Similar to the relieving feeling of Vicks on your chest for a cold, cough or sore throat. My mind is at ease, which feels great to calm previous racing thoughts. They're a whisper in the wind as I'm in this cool chocolate breeze. Definitely recommend if you can find it (got some at Greenlight in Berkeley, St. Louis)
m........5
July 20, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
I got lucky when 3 seeds popped out of this one. It must really wreak outdoors because this Cannabis is distinctively gassy and the batch I got was 34%. I think it's a definite improvement on the spearmint side of GSC possibly due to a limonene twist. I can't wait to see what the seeds do. Bought from Tall Tree Society