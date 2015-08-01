ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for CinderAdmin
Member since 2019
Very heady but heavy body. Good strain to smoke in the early evening.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for HighHopesGourmet1983
Member since 2015
Enjoying this strain via Live Resin. Great for helping relax the muscles while enhancing creativity. If you ever feel overwhelmed/frustrated, this strain will provide relief. Remember, it’s all about the love. Please be kind to yourself and everyone around you, we are all connected🤙
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for vStoked
Member since 2019
why the paranoid bar so high lol
Avatar for kadin1222
Member since 2019
It was a nice body high and great service.
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for R.duran96
Member since 2019
strong relax high with a great sweet pine taste.
Avatar for OGLOCx3
Member since 2016
greatest bud of all time. taste=5 effect=5
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for carterkush092
Member since 2015
Great bud structure this strain has. A zesty lemon taste that is well enjoyed by me. I smoke a joint of this everyday before work n it keeps me zoned but still sharp enough to get my ish done.
Avatar for electrified
Member since 2017
one of my favorite when grown right, much like an old school, sticky, stanky, with a great taste to match, very stony
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed