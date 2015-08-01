ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sin Valley OG

Sin Valley OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sin City Seeds, who crossed SFV OG with a Blue Power indica. The resulting hybrid boasts high-yields and well-structured buds with an earthy and sour lemon aroma. Beginning with a crushing blast of cerebral euphoria, Sin Valley OG brings an edge to your appetite while coercing muscles into serene relaxation.

Avatar for AgingEnt
Member since 2015
Got this at Old Toby in Chehalis, WA. See pictures and detailed reviews on my blog the Aging Ent's Tastings -- Brand: Liberty Reach Strain: Sin Valley OG Kush Balanced Hybrid--Potency Analysis: TTL 24.2% THC 23.8% CBD 0.4% --Cost: $15/gram-- It's not often that a basically perfectly balanced marijua...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for wonka44
Member since 2014
One of my favorite ogs was super happy to hear they had this and a few other strains at dispensaries in Vegas. The smell is super potent and rock hard frosty body. Great for relaxing after a long day or for sleep. Truly sticky icky in all good ways. Taste amazing in joints. Lasts all the way thru. ...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lotus14
Member since 2016
Great aroma and super clean high!! At 30% THC pretty euphoric high!!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for armstrong423
Member since 2014
This was a time-slower for us which made a fun 1 hour high feel like 4 hours. It starts fun and social and giggly then slowly transitions after an hour or so to a heady thinker. Next comes the heavy body followed by an immediate need to sleep. The Sleep is deep and hella restful. Memory is spotty ne...
GigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Nice for relaxing to the point of drifting off to sleep...very little head effect.
FocusedRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Blue Power
SFV OG
