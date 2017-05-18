We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 76%
Euphoric 62%
Happy 61%
Uplifted 37%
Tingly 35%
Stress 44%
Pain 38%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 27%
Anxiety 27%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 27%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%
booplesnooters
Member since 2020
You know that feeling when you’re super comfortable in bed and about to fall asleep In a minute and it feels so good that you wish you could drag it out? This does that, I take a few puffs off my vape and I feel like it drags out that feeling for 30 minutes before falling asleep (mind you usually I ...
I made some, what else, thin mint cookies with this strain. I made the butter weak, because who can really eat just one thin mint cookie(?), it is great at making me feel comfortable at night that I sleep through the night with less pain in the morning. It also worked on my mother who has been on in...
Tried strawberry sinmint, rediscovered my life/career direction, came up with briefs for many concepts that had been hiding in my unconscious brain. It’s a connector. It connects your thoughts like magnets
Super raw rosin! It smells so good and terpy of gas, earthy, skunk. That pungent smell I like. I'm a gassy/ diesel type of person. Great strain. Definitely a couch locker. Dabbed this and didn't even move for 30mins in like a coma-space state of mind😂 Great product highly suggested for insomnia, pa...