Effects

59 people reported 582 effects
Relaxed 76%
Euphoric 62%
Happy 61%
Uplifted 37%
Tingly 35%
Stress 44%
Pain 38%
Depression 30%
Insomnia 27%
Anxiety 27%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 27%
Paranoid 8%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 6%

Avatar for booplesnooters
Member since 2020
You know that feeling when you’re super comfortable in bed and about to fall asleep In a minute and it feels so good that you wish you could drag it out? This does that, I take a few puffs off my vape and I feel like it drags out that feeling for 30 minutes before falling asleep (mind you usually I ...
feelings
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for aayushya
Member since 2018
Euphoric. Time dilation lol Relaxing and pain reliving for sure.
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for HMcD
Member since 2019
I made some, what else, thin mint cookies with this strain. I made the butter weak, because who can really eat just one thin mint cookie(?), it is great at making me feel comfortable at night that I sleep through the night with less pain in the morning. It also worked on my mother who has been on in...
feelings
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for Bombpussy
Member since 2019
best smelling bud I've smelled and leaves a great after taste and can smoke all day long
feelings
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for Heydey
Member since 2016
Tried strawberry sinmint, rediscovered my life/career direction, came up with briefs for many concepts that had been hiding in my unconscious brain. It’s a connector. It connects your thoughts like magnets
feelings
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Smokingblue
Member since 2019
Very heavy strain, starts off with a real head high and then mellows out to a body relaxation session. Great for muscle pain relief, and induced appetite for me.
feelings
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CaptKirkWA
Member since 2016
Super raw rosin! It smells so good and terpy of gas, earthy, skunk. That pungent smell I like. I'm a gassy/ diesel type of person. Great strain. Definitely a couch locker. Dabbed this and didn't even move for 30mins in like a coma-space state of mind😂 Great product highly suggested for insomnia, pa...
feelings
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy