Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Sir Lando
  4. Sir Lando Reviews

Sir Lando reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sir Lando.

Sir Lando effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Depression
66% of people say it helps with depression
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue

Sir Lando reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Flowery
33% of people taste the flavor flowery
Mint
33% of people taste the flavor mint
Strawberry
33% of people taste the flavor strawberry

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Sir Lando near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...