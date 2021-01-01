Loading…

Sir Lando

Uplifted
Tingly
Talkative
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Sir Lando is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Sir Lando. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Sir Lando effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2 people reported 18 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
100% of people say it helps with depression
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Nausea
50% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Sir Lando

Sir Lando reviews

