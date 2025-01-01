Siren Song
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
Siren Song
Indica
Siren Song potency is higher THC than average.
Siren Song is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Pro Terp Genetics from a genetic cross of Mendo Breath x Scotts OG. This vibrant, deep purple plant requires some expertise and pruning, though its tall plants suit both indoor and outdoor grow environments. Siren Song has the sedating effects of a singing sea creature, ideal for relaxation or mitigating stress and PMS; its flavor profile includes umami, citrus, vanilla, and earth. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Siren Song, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
