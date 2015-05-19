ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Scott's OG
  • Leafly flower of Scott's OG

Hybrid

Scott's OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 123 reviews

Scott's OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Scott’s OG is an indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Rare Dankness Seeds, who crossed Triangle Kush with their Rare Dankness #1 to create this prominent OG variety. Designed with the veteran in mind, Scott’s OG has potently euphoric effects that a novice or occasional consumer might find jarring. A thick blanket of crystal trichomes covers its buds like a fur coat, which should serve as a warning of this strain’s intense effects. True to its OG heritage, Scott’s OG gives off an earthy, sour aroma that is sweetened by citrusy lemon flavors.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

637 reported effects from 83 people
Relaxed 74%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 36%
Hungry 27%

Reviews

123

Show all

Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
• What a curious flavor! • I've been tasting/vaping/enjoying CPS' thc-26% Scott's OG for a few days now bc it's taken me *that* long to analyze the depths of flavor in this amber oil, which is chock-full of delicious, medicinal terpenes —> 🌲🍋🍊• • Interestingly|simultaneously sweet, sour, bitter ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for Unbalancedchef
Member since 2015
Appearance was OK, but not mind blowing. That was about the only negative thing I could say about Scott's OG. Vaped, the flavor was enjoyable and the smell brought it all together in a sensory experience letting you know that you're in for some serious effects. Made me happy and carefree for a coupl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lindslemonhaze1
Member since 2014
Killed my chronic pain right off the bat and gave me a fantastic night's sleep. Also known as Seraden in the medical world of cannabis, this weed can have THC levels as high as 30%. Not for the beginner, however, as these heavily crystal-coated buds pack a mean punch that starts in your head as a ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🍯🌲 Scott's O.G. is very different from any other O.G. It has an unusually sweet lemon aftertaste and smell to it. It has little of the normal O.G. aroma and instead smells quite sour mixed with an earthy flower. Nice, fluffy light green buds with a dense coating of trichomes. The high was euphoric...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for trippydabber710
Member since 2016
Lasts super long!!! Is a creeper, hard hitting indica that makes you feel like someone's sitting on your head.. Must buy for sure for any indica lover!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Holy Grail Kush
Holy Grail Kush
More limoneneLeafly flower for Face Off OG
Face Off OG
More limoneneLeafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More sleepyLeafly flower for Wedding Cake
Wedding Cake
More upliftingLeafly flower for Birthday Cake Kush
Birthday Cake Kush
More humuleneLeafly flower for Fire OG
Fire OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for True OG
True OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for Hell's OG
Hell's OG
More popular
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Triangle Kush
parent
Strain
Scott's OG

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Scott's OGUser uploaded image of Scott's OGUser uploaded image of Scott's OGUser uploaded image of Scott's OGUser uploaded image of Scott's OGUser uploaded image of Scott's OGUser uploaded image of Scott's OG
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Sweet Pebbles, Blue Wreck, Scott’s OG, CBD Mango Haze, and More
New Strains Alert: Sweet Pebbles, Blue Wreck, Scott’s OG, CBD Mango Haze, and More