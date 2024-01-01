Sister City reviews
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
k........n
January 1, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Very earthy, mellow taste, mellow high. Good for doing just about anything. One of my favorite Culta’s.