Sister City
Sister City effects are mostly calming.
Sister City is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem Sister and ONYCD, making it a close relative of Chemdog. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Sister City is known for its mellow effects and sharp flavor profile. It features the terpene myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene as the dominant terpenes. The average price of Sister City typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Sister City is moderately potent, with a THC content that usually falls around 18-22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Top Dawg, Sister City offers a well-rounded experience that leans towards the attributes of indica; this would make it deal for more low-key activities and for medical patients who are dealing with pain, inflammation and stress. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sister City, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sister City strain effects
Sister City strain flavors
Sister City strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
