Sisters OG is a potent OG-leaning cultivar bred by Sisters of the Valley, known for its classic kush aroma and relaxing, full-body effects. While the exact lineage has not been publicly disclosed, this strain carries the unmistakable terpene profile associated with OG genetics, blending earthy pine, herbal spice, and subtle citrus fuel. The flavor follows through with a rich, gassy kush character and a smooth spicy finish. The high typically begins with a mild euphoric lift that clears the mind before settling into a calming, body-heavy relaxation that makes it ideal for winding down later in the day. With its strong OG character and soothing effects, Sisters OG is a great choice for fans of traditional kush profiles and relaxing evening sessions. If you’ve tried Sisters OG, leave a review and let others know what you think!