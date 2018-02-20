Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This strain is a perfect hybrid. After smoking the high felt like I had control over the high. If I wanted sativa effects, I could have it, if I wanted indica effects, I could have it. It was mellow, but uplifting. The smell is great, even before being lit. Was a very good high, and definitely a str...
Harvested - 12/1/17
Smoked - 5/11/18 (this makes me sad)
Beautiful light green bud with vibrant orange hairs.
Light - airy burn with a heavy head hit very quickly. THC tested at 24.87% CBD - 0%
The name definitely comes from the way it makes you feel - double cup of lean. However, this sizzurp i...
I got this strain from a Collective on the Central Coast CA. The main reason I got this was it’s amazing bag appeal. The buds tend to be small but they look like they are covered in SNOW. This strain is a total grinder killer, the high starts in your head and behind the eyes. You’ll most likely ...