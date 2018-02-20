ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4

Avatar for andrewsmithsnb
Member since 2019
Shits fire. Im catching myself talking alot and having cool conversations. Were also being creative af. But were mellow headed
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for TyDye420420
Member since 2018
This strain is a perfect hybrid. After smoking the high felt like I had control over the high. If I wanted sativa effects, I could have it, if I wanted indica effects, I could have it. It was mellow, but uplifting. The smell is great, even before being lit. Was a very good high, and definitely a str...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for blissinin
Member since 2015
Harvested - 12/1/17 Smoked - 5/11/18 (this makes me sad) Beautiful light green bud with vibrant orange hairs. Light - airy burn with a heavy head hit very quickly. THC tested at 24.87% CBD - 0% The name definitely comes from the way it makes you feel - double cup of lean. However, this sizzurp i...
EnergeticRelaxed
Avatar for GreenGolfGuy21
Member since 2016
I got this strain from a Collective on the Central Coast CA. The main reason I got this was it’s amazing bag appeal. The buds tend to be small but they look like they are covered in SNOW. This strain is a total grinder killer, the high starts in your head and behind the eyes. You’ll most likely ...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
