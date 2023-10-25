Skilatti reviews
Skilatti strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Skilatti strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
C........a
October 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Did what it needed to do, quite a strong one so I usually have it before calling it a night! If you're a casual smoker, you'll definitely feel this one, if you smoke regularly, this still produces a good high 💯 Definitely my new go to 👌🏾
d........5
January 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
cerebral is all I can think as I sit on the bus heading to work I copped some of this from a plug my friend sent me on sale as he needed to get rid of it so I scraped up 80 bucks and copped an ounce I smoked a few bowls and rolled a joint out of it smoked some of the joint then packed it up to smoke later while waiting at bus stop but as I sit here on the bus writing this I feel calm and focused not sleepy but deeply relaxed it's not a bad feeling but it's not overwhelming like other strains it's hitting with a perfect mellow rn 4.2/5 would recommend if you just need to calm your nerves after they become spaghetti or if you need to focus for a chill study sesh or social event 🧙🏿🍃
J........y
March 3, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Talkative
Dry eyes
absolutely radical
I........3
January 25, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I vaped it in a volcano and it tasted exactly like exotic berries. Very relaxing and euphoric and extremely uplifting.
R........9
February 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
straight fire 🔥
a........i
November 2, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
i got it from TheTenco and it was very good. Strong taste like berry, ice cream and Diesel. Also very strong high.
w........2
May 12, 2024
Sleepy
Tingly
Tenco cut: 9/10 Buds could be fresher but provides a cerebral high as well as a moderate body high.
b........8
July 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This was my first strain i smoked. Loved it so much was super chill but not too sleepy ay all. But the sleep was still good. The food tasted great and everything was super euphoric. Definitely want to try again