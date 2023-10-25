cerebral is all I can think as I sit on the bus heading to work I copped some of this from a plug my friend sent me on sale as he needed to get rid of it so I scraped up 80 bucks and copped an ounce I smoked a few bowls and rolled a joint out of it smoked some of the joint then packed it up to smoke later while waiting at bus stop but as I sit here on the bus writing this I feel calm and focused not sleepy but deeply relaxed it's not a bad feeling but it's not overwhelming like other strains it's hitting with a perfect mellow rn 4.2/5 would recommend if you just need to calm your nerves after they become spaghetti or if you need to focus for a chill study sesh or social event 🧙🏿🍃