Skilatti effects are mostly energizing.
Skilatti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelatti. This strain is a balanced mix of sativa and indica, suitable for both daytime and nighttime activities, like socialization and movies. Skilatti is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Skilatti grams typically ranges from $15-$20. Bred by Dying Breed Seeds, Skilatti’s effects include tingly and giggly, and may benefit medical patients looking for relief from depression and nausea. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Skilatti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Skilatti strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Skilatti strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Skilatti strain reviews10
C........a
October 25, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
d........5
January 6, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
J........y
March 3, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Talkative
Dry eyes