Skittlez Mintz

aka Skittles Mints

Hybrid
Picture of Skittlez Mintz
stock photo similar to skittlez mintz
THC 17%CBD Myrcene

Skittlez Mintz effects are mostly calming.

Skittlez Mintz potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
earthy
top effect
sleepy

Skittlez Mintz is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of this Skittlez Mintz - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Skittlez Mintz nugs near you

Skittlez Mintz effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Skittlez Mintz

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Skittlez Mintz reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
25% of people taste the flavor earthy
Lemon
25% of people taste the flavor lemon
Mint
25% of people taste the flavor mint

Skittlez Mintz reviews5

write a review
Skittlez Mintz terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Skittlez Mintz is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and linalool.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Linalool(floral)

