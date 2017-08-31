ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Skunk No. 1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skunk No. 1.

Effects

344 people reported 2691 effects
Happy 57%
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 42%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 34%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 43%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 14%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%

Reviews

447

Avatar for Buffettfan33
Member since 2020
This strain is great for when you want to throw on some jams and clean your house or pull an all-nighter playing video games. It’s energetic without creating anxiety, and relaxing without making you sleepy. One of the best out there!
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SaveOriginals
Member since 2017
I smoked this strain around 1990, 91 - haven't seen it since. Those of you that think this is available at your pot shop - you are wrong, it is extinct. Thank your gov for confiscating millions of seeds. I have not smelled SK#1 in 20 years. For those that care - SK#1 had a spicy aroma. Spicy, ...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for VelletheSmootheFella
Member since 2020
Yoooo. This is a good one. Very relaxing, crept up on me. Best thing about it was, I’m a experienced smoker and a .5 joint of this was perfect 🔥🤙🏾. Nice buzz in my head but my body is the perfect relaxation lol. 9/10
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for chat_her
Member since 2020
This shatter feel so good in your throat. Taste exactly like spruce sap!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Photos

Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Well balanced classic strain. Almost 50:50 head &amp; body high. Good for everything!
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for pintava22
Member since 2020
I recommend this if you want to relax and have fun. One of my favorites
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Hermann25
Member since 2019
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy