We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 57%
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 42%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 34%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 25%
Pain 24%
Insomnia 13%
Dry mouth 43%
Dry eyes 25%
Paranoid 14%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 6%
Reviews
447
Buffettfan33
Member since 2020
This strain is great for when you want to throw on some jams and clean your house or pull an all-nighter playing video games. It’s energetic without creating anxiety, and relaxing without making you sleepy. One of the best out there!
I smoked this strain around 1990, 91 - haven't seen it since. Those of you that think this is available at your pot shop - you are wrong, it is extinct.
Thank your gov for confiscating millions of seeds.
I have not smelled SK#1 in 20 years.
For those that care - SK#1 had a spicy aroma. Spicy, ...
Yoooo. This is a good one. Very relaxing, crept up on me. Best thing about it was, I’m a experienced smoker and a .5 joint of this was perfect 🔥🤙🏾. Nice buzz in my head but my body is the perfect relaxation lol. 9/10