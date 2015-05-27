ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for downinahole
Member since 2019
The name ain't lie. This some skunky funky. Stank up the whole crib. One minute I'm chillin watchin 90210 on a tube tv from the 90s next thing ya know I cleaned the whole crib quick shit clean as a whistle.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for MadameGreen3988
Member since 2017
very good during the day and if you're depressed....
Avatar for mYnDfUcKa
Member since 2018
At first I was disappointed because I felt nothing. I was pissed. Then out of wherever it crept up on me. I felt stoned but with energy. I am an artist and...Man! what creativity I just obtained from this amazing flower. Definitely will go on my top 5 list. "I'm not as think as you stone I am."
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jxzrx
Member since 2017
I️ lean more towards indica strains for my daily medicine but boy, oh boy. Skunk Dawg lasts for hours, helps with inflammation, pain and stabilizing my moods. Definitely coming back for more.
Avatar for elsamino
Member since 2017
This is fantastic. It was kinda hard to grind, probs just my little grinder, so yeah it's super dense but burns great and has just the tastiest sour berry taste. This is great weed. I'm grateful this will be my medicine for a minute. Two thumbs up.
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for prettyboystoner
Member since 2015
absolutely love this strain very good high smokes extremely well has a really diesel test and smell to it
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for 503bomb
Member since 2015
Beautiful big chonky nugs. A nice sweet earth smell and taste . Great for pain relief.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative