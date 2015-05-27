Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skunk Dawg.
Reviews
31
downinahole
Member since 2019
The name ain't lie. This some skunky funky. Stank up the whole crib. One minute I'm chillin watchin 90210 on a tube tv from the 90s next thing ya know I cleaned the whole crib quick shit clean as a whistle.
At first I was disappointed because I felt nothing. I was pissed. Then out of wherever it crept up on me. I felt stoned but with energy. I am an artist and...Man! what creativity I just obtained from this amazing flower. Definitely will go on my top 5 list.
"I'm not as think as you stone I am."
This is fantastic. It was kinda hard to grind, probs just my little grinder, so yeah it's super dense but burns great and has just the tastiest sour berry taste. This is great weed. I'm grateful this will be my medicine for a minute. Two thumbs up.