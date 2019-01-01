Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
If you miss your old school Skunk cultivars then you are in luck: Skunk Hero by Ethos Genetics brings it back by crossing a 1994 Super Skunk with their Mandarin Sunset. The result produces a plant with big yields, an early finish, and a powerful nose. Skunk Hero may wind you down for a calm afternoon of euphoria and is accompanied by a delicious skunky and citrus terpene profile.