Skunk Shocker
Skunk Shocker is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and euphoric. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Skunk Shocker, before let us know! Leave a review.
Skunk Shocker strain effects
Skunk Shocker strain flavors
Skunk Shocker strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Depression
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
Skunk Shocker strain reviews16
