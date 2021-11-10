Skunk Shocker reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Skunk Shocker.
Skunk Shocker strain effects
Skunk Shocker strain flavors
Skunk Shocker strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Depression
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Pain
h........m
November 10, 2021
This might be a new favorite strain. I have very bad anxiety and struggle with low energy - this strain puts me at ease and helps me feel excited, creative, and talkative!! It takes the edge off well. Def recommend
a........1
March 9, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Talkative
This is my favorite strain! It tops my original favorite, Sour Diesel! It's an even hybrid strain of Lemon Skunk x Three in the Pink lmao. The first time I smoked it, I went outside and sat in the garage and recorded like 16 raps that night. I went AWF! I don't even remember what they were about, but I had a lot to say lol. I was giggling all kinds too. I was completely lifted halfway through the videos. I was floating, bruh. Everything was hilarious. I felt euphoric and excited. I was thinking about the future and how much greater life will be when I finally get through the current storm. For the first time in a long time, I felt like everything was going to be alright, and I trusted that feeling. I swore that the next opportunity I got to buy more I'd buy a whole ounce. I can't promise ya'll will have the same experience with it but what I can say is that it's a fire ass strain!🙌🏽
b........0
January 6, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
I only hit it twice and came straight to the website to write a review. I’m extremely impressed. The taste starts with blue cheese undertones and ends on a sweet note with berries. The high is euphoric and happy. As someone who suffers from depression, this seems like a go to without hesitation. I feel creative, I might write a song after this. My head and body are also tingling. I strongly recommend this strain.
W........s
October 8, 2021
Happy
its the parent of blue dream..... get the Wally haze
e........7
December 9, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I ABSOLUTELY loveddd This strain!The one I got at dispensary was 25.7 thc and 0.03 cbd!It is Mostly Sativa Dominant and it makes you laugh and energwtic,energetic, have Anxiety disorder badd and it's one of the few that doesn't give me Anxiety at all.Just a really fun great tasting strain that packs a great euphoric punch!
j........f
January 11, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
It’s sooo good, in so many ways. Tasty and the effects are perfect for pain management. I use a volcano for micro dosing throughout the day, and this tasty skunk doesn’t make me sleepy, shocking isn’t it?
k........8
August 12, 2023
Energetic
Relaxed
Tingly
Wasn’t an option but this smells JUST like cinnamon to me now. It didn’t when I first started smoking the good day pack of j’s it was straight dank skunky diesel but the more I smoke the more I pick up the cinnamon scent and taste. Besides that this is a great strain helps my anxiety but still gives me a little energy boost. Love the full body tingles and light relaxation of both muscles and mind. it gives good vibes every time. Nice hybrid.
o........y
December 3, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
A very good feel to it. Definitely gas. But a somewhat uplifting high. Highly Recommend!