This is my favorite strain! It tops my original favorite, Sour Diesel! It's an even hybrid strain of Lemon Skunk x Three in the Pink lmao. The first time I smoked it, I went outside and sat in the garage and recorded like 16 raps that night. I went AWF! I don't even remember what they were about, but I had a lot to say lol. I was giggling all kinds too. I was completely lifted halfway through the videos. I was floating, bruh. Everything was hilarious. I felt euphoric and excited. I was thinking about the future and how much greater life will be when I finally get through the current storm. For the first time in a long time, I felt like everything was going to be alright, and I trusted that feeling. I swore that the next opportunity I got to buy more I'd buy a whole ounce. I can't promise ya'll will have the same experience with it but what I can say is that it's a fire ass strain!🙌🏽