Hybrid

Skunkberry

Skunkberry

Skunkberry is the odoriferous hybrid cross of parent strains Skunk and Blueberry. While the genetic makeup of this strain might seem commonplace, the unique terpenes specific to each of these fine cannabis varieties (and their robust and varied lineages) contribute to the complexity of this strain's effects. While the onset of the buzz is uplifting and euphoric, the strain simultaneously melts physical pain away without being overwhelmingly sedative.

341 reported effects from 54 people
Relaxed 74%
Happy 68%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 29%

Avatar for OldToby214
Member since 2016
This is one of my favorite hybrids. The blueberry attributes are very prevalent, Skunkberry has a great relaxing feeling and definitely helps with any pain you may have, and it does not make you feel too sleepy. It's a great after workout smoke. I really enjoy smoking this at the end of the day as a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for teezytreezy
Member since 2016
The smell of Skunk Berry is wonderfully berryful. I myself am a pretty big fan of Blueberry, make this strain already interesting to me. When I got my batch of Skunk Berry I did notice that it did seem like a rather plain strain & had no real extraordinary appeal to the look of it, however the smell...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyUplifted
Avatar for brooklynbaby
Member since 2016
I really enjoyed this super mellow, deliciously smelly strain. You can really smell the skunk and the blueberry, and the taste of the smoke is pure blue cheese. The effects are not horribly strong but still quite enjoyable. I think this would be a good strain for a mellow outdoor activity, like a pi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
This review is on Skunkberry sugar wax by Craft. C.O. The terp profile on this strain is beautiful. It's rare that wax has this strong of an odor, but fresh blueberry and you guessed it skunk fills the room when it's left opened. What really threw me off about this strain was I expected a much s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 420toker16
Member since 2015
Kind Love Dispensary in Denver had some amazing Skunkberry. Best tasting strain I've ever tried for our generation, I'm 23 and I've been timing about 8 years now to whom it may concern, and this tops over blueberry alone, lemon, mango, all of it, it's a sweet berry taste with beautiful average to sm...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Skunkberry
Strain child
Member Berry
child

