Skunky Bastard #13 is a uniquely structured hybrid (20% sativa / 30% indica / 50% ABC – Australian Bastard Cannabis) released in 2025 by Cannacrow, bred from ((Super Skunk × ABC) F2) S1. This standout cultivar combines classic skunk lineage with the rare ABC trait, offering an earthy, pungent profile layered with pine, citrus, and herbal notes. Expect a balanced, nuanced experience that leans into a grounded, mellow vibe with subtle uplifting elements, making it versatile for both relaxed daytime use and laid-back evenings. If you've tried this strain, try leaving a review!