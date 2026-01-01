Skunky Bastard #13
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
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Skunky Bastard #13
SKB
Hybrid
Skunky Bastard #13 potency is higher THC than average.
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Skunky Bastard #13 is a uniquely structured hybrid (20% sativa / 30% indica / 50% ABC – Australian Bastard Cannabis) released in 2025 by Cannacrow, bred from ((Super Skunk × ABC) F2) S1. This standout cultivar combines classic skunk lineage with the rare ABC trait, offering an earthy, pungent profile layered with pine, citrus, and herbal notes. Expect a balanced, nuanced experience that leans into a grounded, mellow vibe with subtle uplifting elements, making it versatile for both relaxed daytime use and laid-back evenings. If you've tried this strain, try leaving a review!
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